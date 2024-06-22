KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — MTT Shipping Sdn Bhd, which today launched its newly built container vessel MV MTT Bintangor, will take delivery of six more vessels this year.

The homegrown shipping company has already taken delivery of six ships year-to-date, and the additional vessels will expand its fleet to 27 vessels.

“With the order book of six new vessels expected to be delivered, MTT Shipping aims to reach a total nominal capacity of close to 29,000 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units) by year-end,” managing director Ooi Lean Hin said in his speech at a ceremony to commemorate the maiden voyage and inaugural call of MV MTT Bintangor at West Port, Port Klang, today.

Advertisement

The latest vessel with a capacity of 1,836 TEUs embarked on its maiden voyage to Sepanggar Bay Container Port, Sabah, and Bintulu Port, Sarawak.

“The MV MTT Bintangor is equipped with a Mitsubishi Eco LSH series Tier III engine, featuring an advanced electronic control system that enhances fuel efficiency and significantly reduces exhaust emissions,” he said.

Ooi explained that the vessel aligns with the International Maritime Organisation and Malaysia’s environmental goals of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Advertisement

“This vessel exemplifies our unwavering commitment to sustainable maritime operation. It symbolises our growth, dedication to sustainable practices, and our commitment to national service,” he added.

MTT Shipping has seen rapid growth since it started operations in December 2010.

Ooi said it has grown from a newcomer deploying chartered vessels and leased containers to the largest homegrown container shipping operator in Malaysia.

“The company now has an extensive service network covering regional ports such as Singapore, Bangkok, and Calcutta, and niche river ports in Indonesia’s Riau Islands and Sumatra.

“Our fleet expansion is driven by the need to strengthen Malaysia’s shipping capacity and reduce dependency on foreign tonnage,” he said.

Despite global challenges, including port congestions and supply chain disruptions, MTT Shipping remains dedicated to serving its customers in East Malaysia, Ooi said.

“We have increased our vessel deployment to cope with reduced capacity caused by port congestions and will continue to prioritise our domestic market,” he added.

Ooi also highlighted the broader implications for Malaysia’s maritime industry.

“In 1990, Malaysia’s fleet represented seven per cent of Southeast Asia’s total tonnage; by 2023, this dropped to just five per cent.

“We aim to work closely with the government to reverse this trend and support Malaysia’s objective of growing its maritime fleet.

“MTT Shipping’s efforts come at a time when many trading nations, including India, are setting ambitious goals to expand their maritime fleets,” he said.

Ooi expressed hope that MTT Shipping’s ongoing expansion would significantly contribute to Malaysia’s shipping capacity and economic growth. — Bernama