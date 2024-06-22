KANGAR, June 22 — The Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK) has assisted in clearing over RM6.8 million in outstanding debts for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Perlis through the Small Debt Resolution Scheme (SPPK) as of April.

“AKPK proactively provides exposure, advice, and financial solutions to MSMEs, helping them manage their finances and grow their businesses to become more competitive,” AKPK said in a press statement to Bernama today.

The statement noted that most of the loans or financing that were restructured fell into the below RM500,000 category, accounting for 62 per cent.

“MSMEs are also encouraged to enhance and expand their existing businesses by utilising various payment incentives and training provided by government agencies, such as Bank Negara Malaysia, Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), Tabung Ekonomi Kumpulan Usaha Niaga (Tekun Nasional), SME Corp, and Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd,” the statement said.

AKPK also offers the Smart Money Smart Business module, explaining the features of business financial goals and income planning based on expenses through an easy and interactive calculator.

The statement added that MSMEs can obtain more information about the free services provided by AKPK at www.akpk.org.my or on AKPK’s official social media platforms. — Bernama

