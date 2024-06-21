KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — IJM Corporation Bhd’s (IJM Corp) wholly-owned subsidiary, IJM Construction Sdn Bhd, has secured two contracts worth a total of RM962.3 million for the construction of a logistics hub in Selangor and a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Penang.

The RM584.3 million contract to construct a logistics hub in Shah Alam was awarded by Strategic Sonata Sdn Bhd (SSSB), involving the completion of six-storey ramp-up warehouses with offices and ancillary structures to be completed within 28 months.

Meanwhile, another RM378 million contract to construct Phase 1 of a semiconductor manufacturing facility was awarded by Siliconware Precision Malaysia Sdn Bhd, it said in a statement.

Siliconware Precision Malaysia is part of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., the world’s largest outsourced semiconductor assembly and test company.

The facility in Bandar Cassia Technology Park will include a four-storey production building with an office, a four-storey centralised utility building, a four-storey warehouse building, and a link bridge to support advanced semiconductor production.

The construction is set to commence in May 2024 and is slated for completion by October 2025.

“Rising demand in logistics, warehousing, data centres, and electrical and electronics manufacturing presents significant growth opportunities for our future pipeline.

“Our strategic focus on these developments positions us effectively to capitalise on these opportunities,” said IJM Corp group chief executive officer and managing director Lee Chun Fai said.

He said this project portfolio has strengthened IJM Construction’s order book to RM7 billion, comprising high-profile private and public sector projects in building construction and civil engineering, ensuring near-term earnings visibility. — Bernama