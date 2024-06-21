KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — Bursa Malaysia ended lower for the fifth consecutive day today, reversing its earlier gains due to late selling.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was marginally weaker by 0.14 per cent or 2.32 points to 1,590.37 from Thursday’s close of 1,592.69.

The benchmark index opened 0.72 of a point higher at 1,593.41, subsequently moving between 1,590.00 and 1,598.16 throughout the trading session.

However, market breadth was slightly better as gainers surpassed decliners 600 to 585, with 477 counters unchanged, 775 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover increased to 5.83 billion units worth RM6.06 billion from Thursday’s 5.03 billion units valued at RM3.42 billion. — Bernama

