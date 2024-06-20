GEORGE TOWN, June 20 — Taiwan-based copper clad laminate (CCL) manufacturer, Elite Material Co Ltd (EMC) is investing RM900 million to set up a new manufacturing facility in Penang.

The leading CCL manufacturer has already started construction on the new facility on a 5.6ha land in Penang Science Park North.

EMC chairman and chief executive officer Albert Dong said the construction will be carried out in two phases and phase one is expected to complete in the first half of 2025.

“This is our first facility in Southeast Asia and we chose Penang because it is a semiconductor hub in this region,” he said in a press conference with Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said Penang has the largest cluster of semiconductor industry consisting of global companies in Southeast Asia.

“We believe that if it continues with this focus on semiconductor, it will be the top semiconductor cluster and not only in this region,” he said.

He said after EMC made the decision to set up in Penang, several of their customers also made similar decisions to set up in Penang.

“This reaffirms our decision in setting our direction to go into the semiconductor area and choosing Penang is the right decision,” he said.

Dong said EMC is the only CCL maker that uses its own technology, aside from Korea and Japan.

“Upon completion of the first phase, the facility will have a monthly capacity of 600,000 sheets with phase two will increase production by an additional 150,000 sheets,” he said.

He said the facility will serve both global and local customers and mass production will begin in the second quarter of 2025.

The facility is also expected to generate monthly revenue of RM150 million at maximum production of 750,000 sheets of CCL upon completion of phase two.

Chow said EMC’s investment in Penang solidifies the state’s position as a high-impact economic hub nationally and regionally.

“This is a milestone in Penang’s industry transformation journey and evidence of how major strategic investments translate into technology and economic spillovers,” he said.

EMC, which boasts an annual revenue of US$1.6 billion (RM7.53 billion), entered the IC substrate market in 2020.

It expects its substrate capacity in Penang to be ready as early as 2026.

EMC currently has six manufacturing sites in four different countries with over 4,500 employees worldwide.