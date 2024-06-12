KOTA BARU, June 12 — A total of 8,900 hectares of paddy fields managed by the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA) have been damaged due to the hot weather since March, resulting in an estimated loss of RM58 million.

KADA chairman Muhammad Husain said the Paddy Crop Disaster Fund Assessment Committee reported that the losses affected 3,587 farmers in the Pasir Mas, Pasir Puteh, Tumpat and Kota Baru districts.

“KADA views this matter seriously and has presented a report along with proposed assistance to the Kelantan State Agriculture Department for federal approval,” he said in a statement today.

Elaborating, Muhammad said KADA remains committed and strives to find the best solution to help farmers deal with their losses.

Advertisement

He further said that the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry has announced two special incentives for farmers, namely the increased ploughing incentive from RM100 to RM160 per hectare per season and a harvesting incentive at RM50 per hectare per season.

“Through these two incentives, 7,439 paddy farmers under KADA will receive cash assistance of RM210 per hectare per season,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement