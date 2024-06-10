KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Foreign investors continued to favour Malaysian equities last week, with a net inflow of RM535.0 million, after briefly net selling the week before, according to the latest weekly Fund Flow Report by MIDF Research.

It was a shortened trading week in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Birthday on Monday (June 3).

MIDF Research said foreign investors net bought RM253.7 million on Tuesday, RM163.6 million on Thursday and RM186.8 million on Friday. They net sold -RM69.1 million on Wednesday.

The sectors with the highest net foreign inflows last week were utilities (RM167.5 million), transportation and logistics (RM134.5 million), and technology (RM115.7 million).

“The sectors with the highest net foreign outflows were plantation (-RM108.2 million), telecommunication and media (-RM32.1 million), and energy (-RM22.4 million),” it said.

In contrast, local institutions returned to net selling at -RM293.5 million after briefly net buying the week before.

Likewise, local retailers, afer briefly net buying the week before, returned to net selling, disposing of -RM242.5 million worth of equities. They net sold for the whole week.

Regarding participation, the average daily trading volume (ADTV) declined by -6.3 per cent for retailers, -2.7 per cent for local institutions and -21.7 per cent for foreign investors. — Bernama