KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Pavilion Bukit Jalil, the iconic retail and lifestyle shopping destination in Kuala Lumpur, was named World Gold Winner in the retail category at the Fiabci World Prix D’Excellence Awards 2024.

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust (Pavilion REIT) said today that the award presentation, held recently in Singapore, marks a significant milestone for both the company and Malaysia’s retail industry.

It noted that the Fiabci World Prix D’Excellence Awards is renowned for its rigorous evaluation process and international prestige, recognising outstanding real estate projects that embody excellence in design, development and sustainability.

“This year, the Fiabci International judging committee, comprising over 60 judges from 35 countries, recognised Pavilion Bukit Jalil as the World’s Best Retail Centre,” it said in a statement.

Pavilion REIT deputy chief executive officer Patrick Liau Kong Voon said Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s commitment to sustainability and creating meaningful spaces for the community played a crucial role in swaying the judges.

He attributed Pavilion Bukit Jalil’s success to its size, location, the neighbourhood’s growing catchment, as well as the international events hosted at the mall.

He added that Pavilion Bukit Jalil is expected to achieve over a 90 per cent occupancy rate by the end of this year, signalling resilience and robust confidence from retailers eager to establish a presence in this award-winning mall. — Bernama