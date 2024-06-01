NEW DELHI, June 1 — Malaysian High Commissioner to India Datuk Muzafar Shah Mustafa held meetings with key business groups in Mumbai and called on the Maharashtra state governor to promote stronger Malaysia-India trade and investment links.

On his first visit to the city since arriving in India in October last year, Muzafar engaged with the local business community and Malaysian companies based in the Indian financial capital.

He held meetings with trade groups such as Bombay Industries Association and Indian Chemical Council, and two companies Hem Industries and Kettro during the May 30-31 visit.

“These meetings focused on strengthening trade and business relations between Malaysia and India,” the High Commission told Bernama in a statement on Saturday.

In his meeting with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Muzafar focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, tourism, palm oil, and people-to-people contacts.

The high commissioner chaired a meeting attended by representatives from the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), Tourism Malaysia, Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC), and the Malaysian Timber Council, along with officials from the Malaysian consulates in Mumbai and Chennai.

With bilateral trade valued at US$16.53 billion in 2023, Muzafar encouraged Malaysian companies to explore further avenues for expanding economic ties with India to benefit from the free trade agreements India has signed with Malaysia and Asean.

India is Malaysia’s 11th largest export destination and 12th largest source of imports.

Khazanah Malaysia, Petronas Lubricants, Maybank, and MFE Formwork Technology (India) Pvt. Ltd are among the leading Malaysian companies that have established their offices in Mumbai. — Bernama