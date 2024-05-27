BEIJING, May 27 — Chinese companies plan to request that authorities open an anti-dumping investigation into imports of some pork products from the European Union, the state-backed Global Times newspaper reported on Saturday, citing an unnamed “business insider”.

The report, carried in a post on X and in the newspaper’s online edition, gave no other details.

It comes as trade tensions between the European Union and China intensify, with the EU conducting investigations into various imports from China to protect home-grown manufacturers.

In January, China opened an investigation into brandy imported from the EU.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the EU launched an investigation into flat-rolled products of iron or steel plated or coated with tin from China. The European Commission is also investigating China-made electric vehicles, which is expected to lead to additional duties.

Last week, a Chinese auto industry body expert called on China to consider raising tariffs on imported cars with engines larger than 2.5 litres, the Global Times reported. — Reuters

Advertisement