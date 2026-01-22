GEORGE TOWN, Jan 22 — The iconic Dewan Sri Pinang that has served as a space for social, cultural and art activities since 1972 will be closed for a long-awaited upgrading work by the end of this year.

Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said the upgrading work, costing RM52 million, will be fully funded by the federal government.

“Previously, the state applied for a federal loan to upgrade Dewan Sri Pinang and the loan was already approved but recently, the federal government converted the loan into a grant,” he said in a press conference after attending a civil service assembly at Dewan Sri Pinang, this morning.

He said the upgrading work will be fully funded by the federal government, with no repayment required from the state.

“The project will be implemented by Penang Development Corporation (PDC) as it is funded by the grant from the federal government,” he said.

Chow said currently, they are in the process of finalising the design.

“We hope to call for tenders in July and the project is expected to start in the last quarter or so,” he said, adding that events may still be held at the multipurpose event space until the project begins.

“Today will be the last civil service assembly to be held here before the upgrade, but other events can still be held here until the project starts, maybe after July or August,” he said.

Chow said this is the first time in over 50 years that the Dewan Sri Pinang will be upgraded.

He said the upgrading work is expected to take about two years to complete.