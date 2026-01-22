KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — A new study has revealed that 60 per cent of workers in Malaysia now regularly use artificial intelligence (AI) tools, marking significant growth as Malaysia deepens its engagement with AI technology.

However, the study also highlights worker confidence gaps amid burnout and training deficiencies.

Released by workforce solutions company ManpowerGroup, the Global Talent Barometer 2026 offers insights into workforce sentiment across 19 countries, including Malaysia.

The Malaysian Global Talent Barometer score stands at 73 per cent, a three-point improvement from the previous year, thanks to metrics from the Well-Being Index (74 per cent), Job Satisfaction Index (63 per cent), and Confidence Index (83 per cent).

The study, which surveyed 536 Malaysian workers between September 1 and October 1, 2025, revealed an increase of seven percentage points in the regular use of AI compared to the year before.

Despite this growth, AI proficiency questions contributed to a seven-point year-on-year decline in confidence in technology, now standing at 78 per cent.

Furthermore, 30 per cent of workers anticipated potential job loss soon, while 48 per cent feared automation could make their roles obsolete within two years.

Training deficiencies exacerbate these concerns; more than half of the workforce (55 per cent) reported a lack of recent training, and 32 per cent indicated no access to mentorship, which is crucial to developing skills in emerging technologies.

According to ManpowerGroup Malaysia country manager Lai Shi Noon, Malaysia’s leaders are effectively managing two realities at once.

“The Now: delivering outcomes, and adapting to ongoing transformation. And the Next: building new skills, and redefining career pathways in an AI-infused landscape that is still taking shape,” she added.

The well-being metrics revealed positive trends, with daily stress reports dropping to 37 per cent, marking a three-point decline.

However, 75 per cent of workers reported burnout due to heavy workloads (37 per cent) and stress (32 per cent).

Despite these challenges, worker loyalty remained strong, with 67 per cent planning to stay with their current employers.

Confidence in existing skills remained notably high at 91 per cent, although many workers were exploring alternatives, including 73 per cent actively job-hunting and 69 per cent seeking side opportunities to boost income.

According to Lai, workers in Malaysia are capable and committed.

“What they are asking for is clarity, development, trust, meaningful work and visible pathways forward.

“By keeping our focus on both the Now and the Next, and by placing human capability at the centre of transformation, we can ensure Malaysia’s workforce not only adapts to change but thrives within it,” she added.