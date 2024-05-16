KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system decreased to RM27.30 billion from RM29.94 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds was reduced to RM14.50 billion from RM17.61 billion previously.

Today, the central bank conducted a reverse repo tender and issued a Bank Negara Interbank Bills Islamic (BNIBI) tender.

BNM also announced the availability of sale and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for one- and three-month tenors.

At 4pm, the central bank called for a RM27.30 billion conventional money market tender and a RM14.50 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) remained at 3.00 per cent as of May 15. — Bernama

