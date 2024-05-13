KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The construction sector work done value soared by 14.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), amounting to RM36.8 billion in the first quarter of 2024 (1Q 2024), said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the value of work done in the construction sector continued its upward trajectory compared to 4Q 2023’s 6.8 per cent.

“The vibrant performance was attributable to the stronger expansion in the civil engineering sub-sector, which was at 24.7 per cent following an 18.0 per cent increase in the preceding quarter.

“Additionally, the special trades activities and residential building sub-sectors experienced double-digit increases of 11.8 per cent and 11.5 per cent, respectively.

“In the meantime, the non-residential buildings sub-sector also expanded at a faster pace of 3.8 per cent (4Q 2023: -1.9 per cent),” he said.

Mohd Uzir said that out of RM36.8 billion, civil engineering amounted to RM15.1 billion or 41.1 per cent, driven primarily by the construction of roads and railways activity which accounted for RM7.6 billion.

“The value of work done for non-residential buildings and residential buildings was RM10.2 billion (27.7 per cent) and RM7.8 billion (21.1 per cent), respectively.

“The special trade activities made up RM3.7 billion (10.0 per cent), largely in electrical installation (RM1.1 billion); plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation (RM0.9 billion); and sites preparation (RM0.7 billion) activities,” he said.

DOSM said that the private sector remained the main impetus to the growth in this quarter, with an increase of 10.1 per cent (4Q 2023: 1.4 per cent)

The value of work done by the public sector reached RM15.0 billion or 40.8 per cent, which maintained its double-digit growth for three consecutive quarters by registering 20.6 per cent this quarter.

DOSM added that nearly 58.4 per cent of the construction sector work done value in 1Q 2024 was concentrated in Selangor, Johor, Wilayah Persekutuan (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan) and Sarawak. — Bernama