HULU SELANGOR, May 6 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop) will launch ‘Program Jejak Koperasi Pelancongan’ as an initial initiative to empower tourism cooperatives ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VMY2026).

Its minister, Datuk Ewon Benedick said this programme to be launched in Sepang on Thursday includes the provision of a number of initial allocations to cooperatives in the tourism, accommodation and hospitality sectors, including attractive products.

“Even though VMY2026 is about two years away, we are launching and starting the initiative early. It (initiative) will involve cooperatives both in the city, rural areas, and villages where we feel the cooperatives’ products can be promoted for VMY2026,” he said.

“With the early preparations that we have planned, we are confident it can help these cooperatives compete with resort operators and big companies in the tourism industry during VMY2026.”

Ewon said this when met by reporters after attending the Madani Cooperative Sales Programme and Chat Session at the Kuala Kubu Baru Mini Stadium here today.

Meanwhile, Ewon said so far a total of 226 Coop Mart outlets have been opened throughout Selangor.

“The recorded revenue for consumer cooperatives up to December 31, was RM276 million,” he also said.

“In addition, 23 Madani Cooperative Sales Programmes in 16 parliamentary constituencies in the state, involving 87 cooperatives appointed as sales operators, have recorded total sales of approximately RM2.8 million.” — Bernama