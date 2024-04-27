BINTULU, April 27 — Small-scale oil palm farmers in the country, especially Sarawak, will benefit from Malaysia Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification programme and Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) negotiations, said Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

He said through this certification, farmers can ensure high quality production of palm fruit and products while practicing sustainable oil palm cultivation system and prioritising environmental cleanliness according to the international standards.

“Through MSPO and RSPO exploration series, small-scale farmers will indirectly gain valuable information about MSPO certification, especially sustainable oil palm cultivation methods and meeting the requirements for producing high-quality palm fruit,” he said.

He made these remarks when officiating at the Introduction Workshop for MSPO Standard (MS2530:2022) and Social Aspects in Business at Hotel Margherita Plaza in Bintulu today.

More than 400 small-scale oil palm farmers in Bintulu participated in the workshop.

Johari said the industry players play a significant role in contributing to the country’s economy, especially in improving the socio-economic aspect of the farmers.

“Proper and sustainable oil palm cultivation practices will enable them to obtain quality palm oil yields that are easily marketable without any issues in the future,” he emphasised.

In addition, he urged the Dayak Oil Palm Planters Association (DOPPA) to provide clearer explanations regarding Native Customary Rights (NCR) land to facilitate clear documentation, particularly in areas developed with oil palm.

He said complete and clear documentation will help the ministry explain to stakeholders on how the indigenous land is developed with oil palm cultivation and managed properly by every farmer. — The Borneo Post