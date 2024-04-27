SHENYANG, China, April 27 — German carmaker BMW announced yesterday an additional investment of 20 billion yuan (about RM13 billion) in its production base in Shenyang, capital of north-east China’s Liaoning Province, reported Xinhua.

The carmaker said the investment will be used for upgrading as well as technological innovation of the Dadong plant of BMW Group’s joint venture in China, BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. (BBA).

“The planned investment underlines not only our confidence in China’s long-term economic prospects but also in the innovation capabilities of our Chinese partners,” said Oliver Zipse, chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, in a speech.

In 2026, the first NEUE KLASSE models, a completely new generation of BMW models that combines all BMW’s innovations in the areas of electrification, digitalisation, and circular economy, will roll off the production line in Shenyang, Zipse noted.

BMW has been increasing its investment in Shenyang in recent years. In November 2023, BBA completed the construction of the main building of a new battery production plant, with a total investment of 10 billion yuan (RM6.5 billion).

In 2023, the BMW Group delivered a total of more than 820,000 BMW and MINI vehicles in the Chinese market. — Bernama-Xinhua

