AMSTERDAM, April 19 — The Dutch privacy watchdog AP today said it was recommending that government organisations should stop using Facebook as long as it is unclear what happens with personal data of users of the government’s Facebook pages.

“People that visit a government’s page need to be able to trust that their personal and sensitive data is in safe hands,” AP chairman Aleid Wolfsen said in a statement.

Junior minister for digitalisation Alexandra van Huffelen said Facebook parent company Meta had to make clear before the summer how it could take away the government’s concerns on the safety of data.

Advertisement

“Otherwise, we will be forced to stop using Facebook, in line with this advice,” she said. — Reuters

Advertisement