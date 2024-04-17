KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system eased to RM21.24 billion from RM22.60 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds slid to RM14.20 billion from RM16.53 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank conducted two conventional money market tenders, two reverse repo tenders and announced the issuance of a Bank Negara Interbank Bills Islamic (BNIBI).

BNM also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities of one- and three-month tenors.

Advertisement

At 4 pm, it called for a RM21.20 billion conventional money market tender and a RM14.20 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of April 16. — Bernama

Advertisement