KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 — Bursa Malaysia ended lower for the second consecutive day, tracking the weak global sentiment due to the Middle East conflict, said an analyst.

At 5 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 7.53 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 1,535.0 from yesterday's close of 1,542.53.

The benchmark index, which opened 1.45 points lower at 1,541.08, moved between 1,532.49 and 1,541.59 throughout the trading session.

Market breadth was negative with decliners overwhelming gainers 1,159 to 133, while 275 counters were unchanged, 785 untraded, and 11 others suspended.

Turnover increased to 4.33 billion units worth RM3.05 billion from 4.28 billion units worth RM3.25 billion yesterday. — Bernama