KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system fell to RM20.71 billion from RM24.73 billion this morning while liquidity in Islamic funds rose to RM26.0 billion from RM24.99 billion previously.

Earlier, the central bank conducted two conventional money market tenders, two reverse repo tenders, and two qard tenders.

The central bank also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity murabahah facilities of one- and three-month tenors.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM20.7 billion conventional money market tender and a RM26.0 billion murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of March 29. — Bernama

