PETALING JAYA, March 29 — MR D.I.Y PLUS, Malaysia’s favourite value superstore, today unveiled a new international concept at its latest outlet at IPC Shopping Centre here.

MR D.I.Y. Group’s chief executive officer (CEO) Adrian Ong said its latest outlet, spanning over 23,000 square feet, will feature the international concept from its four brands, namely MR D.I.Y., MR. DOLLAR, MR. TOY and EMTOP under one roof.

“This is our first themed MR D.I.Y. PLUS store. Our commitment to our customers is to create fresh concepts to regularly keep their shopping experiences exciting.

“Knowing how much Malaysians enjoy travelling and taking pictures, we created a store showcasing some of the world’s most iconic imagery to enhance our customers’ shopping experience and increase their enjoyment,” he said when launching the store.

Ong said the store’s international theme draws inspiration from famous international icons such as Dubai’s Miracle Garden, Turkiye’s hot air balloons in Cappadocia and Middle Eastern’s famous Eid decor.

Furthermore, Ong said the newly opened outlet is the first to present the complete range of EMTOP’s hardware tools and equipment.

Commenting on Mutiara Damansara’s selection, Ong said it has a robust residential catchment and a mature shopping mindset.

“They will appreciate our wide range of everyday essentials, the value we bring to their household budgets and the convenient, cheerful and welcoming space we have created for them here.

“At the end of the day, we want customers to be entertained, have fun, be educated, and be inspired while shopping for daily essentials at ‘Always Low Prices’,” said Ong.

MR D.I.Y. Group has lined up a series of activities and promotions from March 29 to 31 as part of this store’s grand opening festivities.

This store is the second to operate under the MR. D.I.Y. Plus brand, following the first outlet which opened in Mid Valley Megamall here in 2022.

To date, MR D.I.Y Group has more than 1,200 stores across the country. — Bernama