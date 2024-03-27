SINGAPORE, March 27 — The dollar climbed today in the wake of more strong US economic data, nudging the Japanese yen to a 34-year low and into the zone that drew official market intervention in 2022.

The yen traded at 151.97 per dollar in the Asia session, down about 0.2 per cent and weaker than 151.94 where Japanese authorities stepped in during October 2022 to buy the currency and its weakest level since the middle of 1990.

For the quarter ending later this week the yen is the worst-performing major, down more than 7 per cent on the dollar even after Japan’s exit last week from negative interest rates.

Officials have been making near daily warnings against speculative moves and markets are jittery about a test of 152 per dollar as Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Japan won’t rule out any steps if it thinks the yen is falling too fast.

“The market is very sensitive to the 152 area,” said National Australia Bank strategist Rodrigo Catril.

“If we were to break that level then recent history would suggest that intervention would be much more likely.”

BOJ policymaker Naoki Tamura said today the central bank must proceed slowly but steadily toward normalising its policies — seemingly giving the yen a little push weaker.

The move set the dollar higher more broadly, with the Chinese yuan and New Zealand dollar sold very close to four-month lows.

The yuan weakened to 7.2285 per dollar despite a strong fix of its trading band by the central bank. The New Zealand dollar fell 0.2 per cent to US$0.5988. New Zealand’s Treasury revised its economic growth forecasts lower yesterday.

Australian data published in the morning showed inflation holding at a two-year low of 3.4 per cent in February, reinforcing market wagers that the next move in interest rates would be down. The Aussie slipped 0.3 per cent to US$0.6515.

It is down 4.4 per cent for the quarter. Other moves in Asia were kept in check as markets wait for Friday’s release of US core inflation data.

Overnight data showed a bigger-than-expected jump in US durable goods orders in February. While that only partly made up for a large drop in January and came with sub-par consumer confidence data, it pushed the dollar up a little bit.

The euro, at US$1.0825 is more or less in the middle of a range it has kept for a year and is down 1.9 per cent for a quarter where expectations for US rate cuts have been scaled back.

The Swiss franc, still reeling from a surprise rate cut in Switzerland last week, fell about 0.5 per cent on the dollar to a four-month low of 0.9042 overnight.

It is down about 7 per cent for the first quarter of the year. The US dollar index is up 3 per cent for the quarter to 104.4.

Sterling was steady at US$1.2621 and was broadly steady for the quarter, too, down just 0.8 per cent.

Yesterday Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann said she changed her mind to vote for a rate hold last week, instead of a hike, due to consumers turning more stingy. But she still believes financial markets have too many cuts priced in. — Reuters