BRUSSELS, March 19 — The European Union is preparing to impose tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus to placate farmers and some member states, EU officials familiar with the plans said today.

The Financial Times earlier reported that the European Commission would propose a duty of €95 (US$103.26) per metric ton on cereals from Russia and Belarus, with tariffs of 50 per cent on oil seeds and derived products.

One EU official said the figures were “about right” though were still to be finalised. Another said the measure was likely to be in the form of a tariff because trade measures require only majority EU support, unlike sanctions which need unanimity.

The tariffs would apply to grains destined for use in the 27-member European Union and would not apply to the transit of grains through the bloc to other countries, the sources said.

The move comes as farmers across the European Union call for changes to restrictions placed on them by the bloc’s Green Deal plan to tackle climate change, and for the re-imposition of customs duties on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine that were waived after Russia’s invasion in 2022.

Farmers from neighboring Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, all of which are members of the EU, say the move undercut their prices. Ukraine is not part of the 27-member EU.

Like much of Europe, Poland has been gripped by protests in recent weeks as farmers demonstrate against EU environmental regulations.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has called for an EU ban on imports of Russian and Belarusian agricultural products, as did many EU lawmakers in a debate on the topic in the European Parliament last week.

Total EU imports of grain and oilseed in 2023/2024 from Russia stood at 1.8 million metric tons by the end of February, European Commission data showed. That compared with 19.1 million tons from Ukraine.

Kyiv has called for a complete EU ban on imports of Russian food imports, though a Ukraine source said the volume of Russian grains was not really large enough to influence European prices.

Traders also took a relaxed view.

“It looks highly symbolic with only minor volumes involved from Russia which could be pretty easily replaced. I cannot see any big waves from this,” a German trader said. — Reuters