KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Honda Malaysia aims to achieve a sales target of 95,000 units with 12.8 per cent market share for this year, in line with its 2024 business direction, underpinned by a positive outlook.

It said in a statement today that the company is ready to continue embracing the evolving automotive landscape and powering business momentum with the launch of two new models.

The company said it aims to further emphasise its e:HEV technology in the market for 2024, providing a range of exciting options to meet the evolving customer demands and fulfilling the needs of those seeking a car that integrates fuel efficiency with a new level of fun of driving.

Managing director and chief executive officer Hironobu Yoshimura said Honda’s e:HEV technology has been one the most practical and relevant technologies, with its popularity evidenced by a 28 per cent contribution to 2023 overall hybrid sales in Malaysia, significantly propelling the growth of xEVs in the country.

Moving forward, he said, the company would bring on stream a multitude of business activities to increase its sales momentum, including enhancing prospecting activities, expanding collaborative sales campaigns and promoting benefits of its comprehensive automotive Insurance plan – Honda Insurance Plus (HiP).

“In addition, Honda Malaysia will continue emphasising its HondaTouch application that provides added convenience for customers to access vehicle service information, vehicle assistance and updates right at their fingertips,” he said.

Honda Malaysia said the company is also expanding the Honda Certified Used Car network to 32 sales hubs nationwide to cater to the growing demand in the used car market.

“This expansion provides customers an accessible and trustworthy platform to purchase verified, pre-owned Honda cars or trade in their existing ones,” it said, adding that Honda Malaysia is confident of achieving this year’s sales target. — Bernama