KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Tesla has begun deliveries of the Model Y — its electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) — in Malaysia.

The company said the model comes in three variants, namely Model Y (rear-wheel drive), Model Y Long Range (dual motor all-wheel drive), and Model Y Performance (dual motor all-wheel drive).

The price starts from RM200,700 for Model Y, RM247,700 for Model Y Long Range, and RM289,700 for Model Y Performance.

“Model Y comes with an all-glass roof, autopilot, active safety features, and a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration system. The public can now experience the all-electric Model Y at Tesla’s Cyberjaya Experience Centre,” the electric car maker said in a statement.

Tesla added that it will further develop its sales, after-sales service and charging support in the country to provide a convenient and seamless Tesla ownership experience.

As of today, Tesla has opened and operated six supercharging stations and eight destination charging stations in Malaysia, offering a total of 30 superchargers and 37 destination chargers in major cities in the country.

Tesla said it will continue building more charging infrastructures and expanding charging coverage in Malaysia. — Bernama