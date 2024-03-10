MELAKA, March 10 — Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad (Bank Muamalat) has launched the #SubuhMacamJumaat and Love the Mosque campaign in 14 states in conjunction with the arrival of Ramadan this week.

Bank Muamalat president and chief executive officer Khairul Kamarudin said besides the #SubuhMacamJumaat campaign, there will be joint efforts to carry mosque repairs after the Subuh prayer as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

“Besides aiming to enhance the comfort of the mosque congregation to celebrate Ramadan, the programme is also a platform to strengthen the relationship between the community and the people of Bank Muamalat in creating a ‘Better Life, Together’.

“In this special campaign, Bank Muamalat and its staff not only ease the burden of mosque congregations by working together, but also contributed cash to the mosques involved,” he said in a statement here today.

Khairul said the #SubuhMacamJumaat and Love the Mosque campaign programme in 14 states was carried out on March 9 and 10, 2024 with the closing programme taking place at Nur Jannatul Bahri Mosque, Kg Air Hitam, Pantai Tg Bidara, Tanah Mosque which was officiated by Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh today.

He said Bank Muamalat will also implement several more CSR programmes throughout Ramadan, including the distribution of bubur lambuk in 14 states, distribution of iftar food packs and others. — Bernama

