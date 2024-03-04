KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system fell to RM36.34 billion compared with RM38 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds slipped to RM18.75 billion from RM19.89 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank conducted two conventional money market tenders, two Qard tenders and two reverse repo tenders, as well as Bank Negara Interbank Bills Islamic tender.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM36.30 billion conventional money market tender and a RM18.70 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of March 1. — Bernama

