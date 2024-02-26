KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Maxis has expanded its strategic collaboration with Google Cloud by integrating generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) into its workflow and service offerings.

This underscores the communications service provider’s continued commitment to deliver the best innovation to benefit its customers by piloting the latest technological advancements in its daily operations.

Maxis, in a statement today, said that GenAI has the potential to revolutionise enterprise businesses’ digital transformation and the company aims to be at the forefront of driving adoption for both public and private sectors.

“As part of this collaboration, Maxis will be working with Google Cloud to enable enterprise-grade GenAI within its internal and customer service environments, leveraging the Duet AI for Developers platform for AI-powered coding assistance in natural language, and multimodal capabilities from the Gemini models on the Vertex AI platform.

“By integrating these platform capabilities, the company envisions improved internal processes, productivity gains, new operational insights and enhanced customer behaviour modelling,” said the statement.

The telecommunications company said through GenAI, it will also focus on adopting a holistic framework that integrates data, AI and cybersecurity to enhance its digital resilience and create a safer and more secure environment for its customers and operations.

According to Maxis, its GenAI learnings will also be extended through the company’s flagship community programmes, ‘eKelas Usahawan’ and ‘eKelas’, to upskill individuals and school students in an increasingly AI-driven world.

“Additionally, Maxis and Google Cloud will continue to develop applied GenAI solutions for data analytics and cybersecurity and extend GenAI skilling opportunities and learnings to Maxis employees,” the statement added.

Chief Information Officer at Maxis, Ng May Ching in the statement said that embracing cutting-edge GenAI in the workplace not only automates processes but empowers employees to focus on strategic tasks while streamlining processes.

“Through AI integration, we can enhance efficiency, elevate customer service with data-driven insights and foster continuous improvement, which aligns with Maxis’ commitment to excellence by staying resilient, agile, and future-ready in a time when top-notch digital services, content and connectivity are in demand,” she said.

The collaboration between Maxis and Google Cloud was announced in conjunction with the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb 26 to 29, where Maxis is participating as part of the Malaysia Pavilion.

Meanwhile, Country Manager of Google Cloud Malaysia, Patrick Wee said Maxis’ integration with Google Cloud’s unified data management and machine learning platforms demonstrated its foresight in building an AI-ready foundation.

“This foundation now enables Maxis to apply Google Cloud’s enterprise-grade GenAI capabilities at speed and scale to unlock its data’s full potential and drive tangible business value.

“By empowering employees to extract insights from vast amounts of data in natural language and speak software code into existence, Maxis can streamline its operations, bring new digital services to the market faster and create more differentiated customer experiences,” he said. — Bernama