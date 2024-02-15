KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system rose to RM26.34 billion from RM24.99 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds edged up to RM19.54 billion from RM19.14 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, two reverse repo tenders, two Qard tenders and Bank Negara Interbank Bills Islamic tenders.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for one- and three-month tenors.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM26.30 billion conventional money market tender and a RM19.50 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of Feb 14. — Bernama

