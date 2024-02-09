KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system fell to RM27.15 billion from RM30.65 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds eased to RM21.74 billion from RM22.54 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, two Qard tenders, as well as a reverse repo tender.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, as well as collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for one- and three-month tenors.

BNM also revised the Murabahah overnight tender from RM20.80 billion to RM21.70 billion.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM27.10 billion conventional money market tender and a RM21.70 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for four-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of February 8. — Bernama

