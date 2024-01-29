KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system decreased to RM32.04 billion from RM35.09 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds eased to RM28.86 billion from RM31.11 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, one Qard tender and two reverse repo tenders.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, as well as collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM32 billion conventional money market tender and a RM28.9 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of Jan 26. — Bernama

