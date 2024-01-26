KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system decreased to RM30.14 billion from RM33.05 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds eased to RM27.92 billion from RM28.11 billion.

Earlier today, the central bank called for two conventional money market tenders, one Qard tender and two reverse repo tenders.

Advertisement

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, as well as collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

BNM revised the Murabahah overnight tender to RM27.9 billion from RM27.6 billion.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM30.10 billion conventional money market tender and a RM27.90 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for three-day money.

Advertisement

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of Jan 24.

The market was closed yesterday for the Thaipusam festival. — Bernama