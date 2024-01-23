KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 ― Bursa Malaysia maintained its uptrend at mid-afternoon, buoyed by continuous buying support in the heavyweights counters, especially banking-related stocks, ahead of Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) overnight policy rate (OPR) decision.

At 3pm, the benchmark index increased 5.58 points to 1,496.77 from yesterday’s close of 1,491.19.

The barometer index opened 1.37 points better at 1,492.56 this morning.

On the broader market, gainers beat losers 477 to 440, while 443 counters were unchanged, 912 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.63 billion units worth RM2.02 billion.

Many analysts expect BNM to keep the OPR unchanged at 3.0 per cent.

The monetary policy committee of BNM sits today and tomorrow to decide on the OPR in its first meeting of the year.

The central bank kept the OPR at 3.0 per cent at its last meeting of 2023, making it the third pause in a row.

Among the banking stocks, Maybank increased eight sen to RM9.09, CIMB rose five sen to RM6.02, Public Bank bagged two sen to RM4.36, Hong Leong Bank garnered six sen to RM19.08, and RHB Bank put on three sen to RM5.60.

Among the other heavyweights, Tenaga gained two sen to RM10.50, Petronas Chemicals advanced eight sen to RM6.79, IHH Healthcare perked four sen to RM6.01, CelcomDigi slipped one sen to RM4.22 and Press Metal shed two sen to RM4.76.

Of the actives, Widad Group and Sarawak Consolidated bagged four sen each to 17.5 sen and 47.5 sen, respectively, YNH Property improved 19 sen to 74.5 sen, Leform was three sen better at 21 sen, and Rapid Synergy advanced 26 sen to RM2.21.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 31.49 points to 11,153.71, the FBM 70 Index increased 18.29 points to 15,170.09, the FBMT 100 Index firmed 33.34 points to 10,813.63, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 22.27 points to 11,254.97.

However, the FBM ACE Index slid 1.76 points to 4,832.04.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 75.63 points to 16,697.48, the Property Index picked up 2.13 points to 907.73, the Plantation Index expanded 31.99 points to 7,182.72, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.48 of-a-point to 173.91, and the Energy Index gained 4.81 points to 859.16.

Bursa Malaysia Bhd and its subsidiaries will be closed on Thursday, January 25, in conjunction with Thaipusam.

Operations will resume on Friday, January 26. ― Bernama