NEW YORK, Jan 19 — US stock markets opened higher once more today, extending the good news a day earlier, helping to lift the S&P 500 close to new record highs.

Around 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 per cent at 37,510.23, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.4 per cent to 15,119.62.

And the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent to 4,787.17, lifting it ever-closer to its record-high close of 4,796.56.

“Ongoing strength in mega cap and semiconductor stocks has boosted the broader market ahead of the open,” Briefing.com analysts wrote in a note.

They added that NVIDIA was likely to do well, after Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg posted on Instagram that the company is investing heavily in AI products this year.

The chipmaker’s stock was trading up around 1.2 per cent, while Facebook owner Meta’s share price rose around 1.4 per cent in early trading.

Investors were also preparing for the release of US consumer sentiment data later in the data for signs of how confident consumers feel about the state of the US economy. — AFP