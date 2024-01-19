WASHINGTON, Jan 19 — The US Departments of Transportation and Energy will invest US$325 million (RM1.5 billion) across three programs to advance EV technologies, repair chargers and cut battery costs, the White House said in a statement today.

“This new funding for EV chargers will repair and replace existing, non-operational chargers across the country, reduce costs for deploying charging in underserved communities, and cut battery costs”, the statement added.

Yesterday, the US awarded nearly US$150 million for projects in 20 states to repair or replace nearly 4,500 existing electric vehicle charging ports.

Advertisement

The new funds are part of the US$5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program funded by a US$1 trillion 2021 infrastructure law. Under the program, states need to operate federally-funded charging ports for at least five years, which must work 97 per cent of the time. — Reuters

Advertisement