KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at mid-afternoon on persistent buying in most sectors.

At 3.07pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 7.83 points firmer at 1,485.09 from yesterday’s close of 1,477.26. The benchmark index opened 0.37 of-a-point lower at 1,476.89.

On the broader market, gainers thumped losers 650 to 377, while 417 counters were unchanged, 776 untraded, and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 4.67 billion units worth RM2.37 billion.

Maybank Investment Bank (Maybank IB) in a note said the domestic sentiment remains jubilant, thanks to elevated interest in the majority of sectors with big-cap stocks continuing to outperform the small-caps.

Among heavyweights, YTL Corporation rose 14 sen to RM2.19, YTL Power International increased 17 sen to RM3.17, Public Bank and MRDIY both rose 4.0 sen to RM4.33 and RM1.48 respectively, CIMB was up 5.0 sen to RM6.00, and Axiata was 6.0 sen better at RM2.55.

Of the actives, Hong Seng Consolidated was flat at 2.5 sen, Minetech added 1.5 sen to 22.5 sen, Luster gained 2.5 sen to 9.0 sen, and Sarawak Cable put on 5.0 sen to 43.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM ACE Index was up by 40.78 points to 5,428.67, the FBM Emas Index jumped 75.24 points to 11,079.38 and the FBMT 100 Index garnered 71.30 points to 10,726.47.

The FBM 70 Index soared 160.17 points to 15,036.08 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 50.50 points to 11,218.19.

Sector-wise, the Property Index added 8.09 points to 923.46, the Energy Index gained 4.63 points to 839.12 while the Industrial Products and Services Index lost 0.40 of-a-point to 176.70.

The Financial Services Index bagged 98.00 points to 16,563.20 and the Plantation Index climbed 22.64 points to 7,060.21. ― Bernama