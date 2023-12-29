KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Bhd has declared an interim single-tier dividend of 14.00 sen per ordinary share for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, with payment date on February 2, 2024.

The total dividend payout amounts to RM117.22 million for the financial year, it said in a statement.

The declared dividend translates into a dividend yield of 3.8 per cent based on the closing market price of the group’s share of RM3.70 as at December 28, 2023.

“The declared dividend reflects our financial strength, positive outlook, and commitment to shareholder returns and underscores our confidence in the resilience of our operations and our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders,” said group chief executive officer Nor Azman Zainal.

He expects the group’s bancatakaful, treasury, employee benefits and general takaful businesses to continue to perform and generate business growth.

“We will leverage the positive growth of our bank partners to sustain our market leadership in the bancatakaful business portfolio, develop advisory family takaful business, and further penetrate the retail consumer market,” he added. — Bernama

