KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd has announced changes to its board composition, with Syed Hamadah Syed Othman appointed as the non-independent non-executive director effective January 1, 2024.

“Syed Hamadah’s appointment will strengthen the Group’s Board composition as Bank Islam remains steadfast in executing its five-year strategy roadmap (LEAP25), aimed at becoming the champion in Shariah-compliant environmental, social, and governance (ESG) total financial solutions, with leadership in digital banking and social finance,” it said in a statement today.

Syed Hamadah is currently the group managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Lembaga Tabung Haji and a board member of the Private Pension Administrator Malaysia.

He is also the director and senior partner of Actuarial Partners Consulting Sdn Bhd and was formerly the CEO of the Retirement Fund Incorporated.

Advertisement

Syed Hamadah holds a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Mathematics and Statistics from Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, United Kingdom (UK) and a Fellow of the Faculty and Institute of Actuaries, UK, and a Fellow of the Actuarial Society, Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Bank Islam said Assoc Prof Nurul Aini Muhamed is joining its Shariah Supervisory Council, effective January 1, 2024.

Additionally, Datuk Bazlan Osman will replace Azizan Ahmad, who will be retiring from his position as the senior independent non-executive director, with effect from January 2, 2024.

Advertisement

“On behalf of the Board, I warmly congratulate and welcome Syed Hamadah and Nurul Aini to Bank Islam Group. Given their knowledge and experience, we eagerly anticipate their contributions to the bank’s growth and spearhead it to greater heights,” said Bank Islam chairman Tan Sri Ismail Bakar. — Bernama