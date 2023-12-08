KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 ― Malaysia’s natural rubber (NR) production increased by 0.6 per cent to 32,944 tonnes in October 2023 from 32,757 tonnes in September 2023, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

Similarly, chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said year-on-year (y-o-y), NR production increased by 3.6 per cent from 31,795 tonnes in October 2022.

In a statement today, he said NR production in October 2023 was mainly contributed by the smallholders sector (84.2 per cent) as compared to the estates sector (15.8 per cent).

“Total NR stocks in October 2023 decreased by 0.4 per cent to 152,396 tonnes as compared to 153,011 tonnes in September 2023.

“Rubber processors factory contributed 88.7 per cent of the stocks followed by rubber consumers factory (11.2 per cent) and rubber estates (0.1 per cent),” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Uzir said exports of Malaysia’s NR decreased 1.0 per cent month-on-month to 56,460 tonnes in October 2023 against 57,028 tonnes in September 2023.

The chief statistician said China remained the main destination for NR exports, which accounted for 58.9 per cent of total exports in October 2023, followed by Germany (8.5 per cent), Iran (3.5 per cent), Portugal (2.0 per cent) and Turkiye (1.8 per cent).

“The export performance was contributed by NR-based products such as gloves, tyres, tubes, rubber threads and condoms.

“Gloves were the main exports of rubber-based products with a value of RM1.0 billion in October 2023, a decrease of 2.0 per cent as compared to RM1.02 billion in September 2023,” he said.

According to DoSM, analysis of the average monthly price showed that concentrated latex recorded an increase of 10.6 per cent to 532.20 sen per kilogramme (kg) in October 2023 from 481.08 sen per kg in September 2023, while scrap rubber increased by 4.4 per cent to 548.84 sen per kg in October 2023 from 525.59 sen per kg in the previous month.

It said prices for all Standard Malaysian Rubber (SMR) increased between 3.2 per cent to 10.5 per cent.

The World Bank Commodity Price Data reported that the prices for TSR 20 (Technically Specified Rubber) had increased 2.1 per cent to US$1.45 a kg from US$1.42 a kg, and SGP/MYS (Singapore/Malaysia) increased 3.4 per cent to US$1.61 a kg from US$1.55 a kg.

According to the Malaysia Rubber Board Digest in October 2023, the Kuala Lumpur rubber market was generally mixed in October, with the price of SMR 20 and Concentrated Latex moving upwards, supported by favourable market fundamentals, especially tighter rubber supply due to wet weather in major rubber-producing countries. ― Bernama