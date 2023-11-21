KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at mid-afternoon on renewed buying interest in selected heavyweights, led by the financial as well as industrial products and services stocks.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.57 points to 1,461.49 from yesterday’s closing of 1,456.92. The index opened 1.21 points higher at 1,458.13.

The market breadth was positive, with gainers edging decliners 408 to 397, while 461 counters were unchanged, 1,108 untraded and nine others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.61 billion units valued at RM1.15 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained one sen to RM9.12, Public Bank added seven sen to RM4.28, Tenaga rose three sen to RM10.00, CIMB improved two sen to RM5.79, and Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM7.20.

Of the actives, Hong Seng and Widad were unchanged at three sen and 46 sen, respectively, Leform lost 2.5 sen to 26.5 sen, MYEG inched up 1.5 sen to 82 sen, and Dagang NeXchange advanced one sen to 44 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 26.71 points to 10,816.83, the FBMT 100 Index went up 27.54 points to 10,476.84, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 9.70 points to 11,011.51.

The FBM ACE Index trimmed 16.75 points to 5,178.50 and the FBM 70 Index added 15.04 points to 14,358.47.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index climbed 83.77 points to 16,443.04, the Energy Index edged up 3.37 points to 863.88, the Plantation Index was 12.40 points higher at 6,998.40, and the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 1.20 points to 174.78. ― Bernama