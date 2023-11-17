KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) recorded a total investment income of RM47.86 billion for the nine months ended Sept 30, 2023 (9M 2023), an increase of 33 per cent from RM36.04 billion posted in the same period in 2022.

The amount was after netting off listed equity write downs recorded for the period, the retirement fund said in a statement today.

“Out of the RM47.86 billion total investment income, RM4.62 billion were generated from mark-to-market (MTM) gains of securities that have not been realised. The MTM gains were mainly due to the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates,” it said.

For the third quarter (Q3 2023) ended Sept 30, 2023, the total investment income was RM14.67 billion after netting off write downs. The amount was an increase of RM2.38 billion from RM12.29 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2022.

EPF chief executive officer Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said that in Q3 2023, global equities posted a negative return, shifting significantly from the strong gains experienced in the first half of the year.

“The Gaza-Israel war and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict will undoubtedly contribute to an atmosphere of uncertainty and market volatility.

“We anticipate geopolitical risks to continue to amplify the already turbulent economic situation. Market sentiments also experienced various changes, influenced by multiple factors, such as the concerns about the health of China’s economy, rising energy prices, and increasing government bond yields, all against the backdrop of the potential for an extended period of high interest rates,” he said. — Bernama