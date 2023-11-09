TANJUNG MALIM, Nov 9 — Proton Holdings Bhd is targeting sales of about 2,000 units a month for its latest sedan model, the Proton S70.

Proton deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said it had received bookings for about 400 units in the first week following the line-off ceremony for the model on October 31.

All Proton outlets will accept bookings with a RM500 deposit starting November 1, Roslan told the media during Chinese Vice President Han Zheng’s visit to Proton’s Tanjung Malim plant today.

The S70 is the first sedan to be added to the Proton line-up since the launch of the Proton Persona sedan in August 2016.

Roslan said the date of the official launch along with the attractive S70 package and price will be announced later.

Commenting on the Proton X90 sports utility recall due to a wiring defect that led to a “thermal incident”, Roslan said 93 per cent of the recalled vehicles have been repaired.

“There are about 3,000 that we have sold. Until now, our team is still tracking the rest of the X90 owners to make an appointment for the rectification,” he said. — Bernama

