KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Infomina Bhd has secured a contract from the Home Affairs Ministry (KDN) to provide maintenance, upgrades and technical support services to the National Registration Department (JPN) worth RM49.39 million.

The company said it received the letter of acceptance (LOA) today for a new three-year contract, commencing on Nov 1, 2023.

“During the contracted period, Infomina will play a pivotal role in ensuring the reliability and functionality of JPN’s critical core business systems.

“Our services will include the enhancement, upgrades, and new applications development services that encompass requirements study, applications and system testing, technical support, and the necessary nationwide rollout of the relevant applications,” it said in a statement.

Additionally, Infomina said it “will coordinate with JPN in the strategic rollout of new functional requirements in the JPN core national registration system, extending its benefits to JPN branches across various states.”

“The contract underscores Infomina’s commitment to providing innovative IT solutions that support the core functions of government departments and agencies, and enhance the efficiency of intergovernmental operations and data sharing,” it added.

Infomina managing director Yee Chee Meng said the company anticipates a fruitful partnership with JPN to further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their essential services.

“This (contract) continues to boost our outstanding order book further, which (will) stand at approximately RM500 million after this,” he said. — Bernama