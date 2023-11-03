KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― Bursa Malaysia was higher across the board at mid-morning today on continuous buying support.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 7.93 points to 1,447.70 from yesterday's close of 1,439.77. The benchmark index opened 7.86 points firmer at 1,447.63.

In the broader market, gainers led decliners 449 to 274 while 365 counters were unchanged, 1,263 untraded and 22 suspended. Turnover stood at 1.53 billion units worth RM679.86 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said it believes buying interest would fall on small caps and lower liners today.

Meanwhile, the ringgit strengthened against the US dollar, trading at RM4.75 from its recent low of RM4.79.

On Bursa Malaysia, heavyweight counters Press Metal gained nine sen to RM4.93, Sime Darby Plantation rose seven sen to RM4.38 and MISC gained nine sen to RM7.30. Axiata perked up four sen to RM7.30 while CelcomDigi and CIMB added three sen to RM2.33 and RM4.28, respectively.

Of the actives, SMTrack was flat at five sen, KNM and MLabs rose half-a-sen each to 10 sen and 1.5 sen, respectively, while Asdion shed 1.5 sen to 6.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 51.18 points higher at 10,683.23, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 50.78 points to 10,355.88 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 60.80 points to 10,885.54.

The FBM 70 Index gained 45.43 points to 14,098.59 and the FBM ACE Index was up 27.17 points to 5,051.15.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index ticked up 0.65 of a point to 171.30 while the Plantation Index added 34.84 points to 6,942.74 and the Energy Index rose 3.53 points to 874.34.

The Financial Services Index was 44.41 points better at 16,279.92. ― Bernama