KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 ― Bursa Malaysia continued its uptrend at midafternoon led by buying interest in most heavyweights amid positive performance by regional peers.

At 3.01pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 12.77 points to 1,452.54 from yesterday's close of 1,439.77. The benchmark index opened 7.86 points firmer at 1,447.63.

In the broader market, gainers surpassed decliners 523 to 306 while 427 counters were unchanged, 1,095 untraded, and 22 suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.44 billion units worth RM1.24 billion.

On Bursa Malaysia, heavyweight counters Axiata rose seven sen to RM2.36, Sime Darby Plantation surged 12 sen to RM4.43, Petronas Chemicals gained eight sen to RM7.21, Press Metal added five sen to RM4.89, Tenaga Nasional rose six sen to RM9.96 and MISC was nine sen up to RM7.30.

Of the actives, SMTrack fell half-a-sen to 4.5 sen, Zen Tech International was flat at two sen, KNM added half-a-sen to 10 sen and Asdion shed half-a-sen to 7.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 80.41 points higher at 10,712.46, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 79.21 points to 10,384.31 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 91.88 points to 10,916.62.

The FBM 70 Index gained 54.88 points to 14,108.04 and the FBM ACE Index was up 29.87 points to 5,053.85.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index ticked up 0.90 of a point to 171.55 while the Plantation Index recovered 57.69 points to 6,965.59 and the Energy Index was 4.48 points better at 875.29.

The Financial Services Index increased 97.74 points to 16,329.25. ― Bernama