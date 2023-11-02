KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Belgium-based Syntagma Capital announced it has completed its acquisition of Aginode, formerly known as Nexans Telecom & Data.

In a statement, Syntagma Managing Partner, Sebastien Kiekert Le Moult said the completion of the Aginode transaction is the second portfolio company of the fund.

“The M&A market remains challenging and this achievement demonstrates our ability to navigate through uncertain times and continue to provide divestiture solutions that deliver speed and certainty while being highly selective on our capital allocation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Syntagma Partner, Frank Coenen said: “We are thrilled by Aginode’s potential and look forward to teaming up with the management to steer the company towards a future of unprecedented success.”

Rebranded a few months ago to Aginode, the company designs, manufactures and distributes smart connectivity solutions based on optical fibre and copper technologies to data centres, smart buildings, and telecom operators.

In 2022, the business generated approximately €200 million (RM1 billion) in revenues across more than 100 countries from its eight industrial sites in France, Belgium, Germany, Greece, Morocco and China, and employs around 680 employees worldwide.

Syntagma’s team involved in the transaction included Kiekert Le Moult, Coenen, Benjamin Dahan (Partner), João Pilecco (Senior Vice President), Ludovic Ruffenach (Senior Associate) and Alicia Azéma (Senior Analyst).

A privately held investment company, Syntagma invests in companies that can benefit from hands-on operational expertise to accelerate growth and improve performance for all stakeholders. — Bernama