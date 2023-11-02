KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at mid-afternoon on continued bargain hunting in selected heavyweights led by telecommunications and finance counters.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.27 points to 1,438.60 against yesterday's closing of 1,435.33.

The benchmark index opened 0.61 of-a-point higher at 1,435.94.

Advertisement

On the broader market, gainers led decliners 472 to 334, while 403 counters were unchanged, 1,141 untraded and 14 suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.37 billion units worth RM1.22 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Axiata was seven sen higher at RM2.25, Public Bank added two sen to RM4.17, CelcomDigi increased four sen to RM4.24, Hong Leong Financial Group rose 24 sen to RM17.46, and Tenaga Nasional increased three sen to RM9.88.

Advertisement

Of the actives, SMTrack gained 1.5 sen to 4.5 sen, Ranhill Utilities grew 4.5 sen to 78 sen, Widad added half-a-sen to 45.5 sen, while Kanger fell half-a-sen to 12 sen, and Salutica shed two sen to 70.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 38.01 points better at 10,619.21, the FBMT 100 Index gained 35.80 points to 10,294.23 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 34.43 points to 10,799.14.

The FBM 70 Index leapt 102.80 points to 14,027.52 and the FBM ACE Index chalked up 15.91 points to 5,014.43.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.24 of-a-point to 170.25, while the Plantation Index rose 15.93 points to 6,901.99, the Energy Index perked up 6.24 points to 863.89, and the Financial Services Index increased by 27.08 points to 16,228.82. ― Bernama