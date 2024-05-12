KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — There is potential for further increase in Malaysian food exports to Japan including halal food products from Malaysia, said Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Mitsuo Takahashi.

He said Japan will also explore the market for new products such as durian and provide initiatives to support capacity building for farmers to optimise fertilisation and improve production.

“Japanese private companies are supporting initiatives for improvement in agriculture production through smart technology,” he told members of selected media after the launch of the Japan Food Export Platform recently.

Takahashi disclosed that through the Asean-Japan Midori Cooperation Plan, adopted at the first Asean-Japan Ministers of Agriculture and Forestry Meeting on Oct 4, 2023, Japan aims to foster cooperation with Asean countries by adopting Japanese technology and experience for resilient and sustainable agriculture.

“These activities could be carried out through private and public partnerships,” he said.

Malaysia is a major food exporter to Japan with exports of food products amounting to RM8.93 billion or 291 billion yen in 2023 comprising exports of agrifood products to Japan such as beverages preparation, processed foods and seafood, according to Japanese government trade statistics.

Malaysia also imports significant amounts of beef, wheat flour, fish oil, and alcoholic beverages from Japan with imports of food products amounting to RM583 million or 19 billion yen in 2023, based on Japanese official trade data.

“The weakening of the yen will make Japanese products cheaper for Malaysians,” he said.

According to Takahashi, Japanese food products to be exported to the Malaysian market, need to comply with regulations in Malaysia including halal certifications.

Regarding changes in the value of exports before and after the discharge of Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the sea, he said the export value of fishery products is increasing, although the overall value of exports of agricultural products had decreased in 2023 compared to 2022.

He also said it was not based on a specific reason as there were various factors, for example, exchange rates, supply and demand balance, etc.

Radioactive substances, besides tritium, in the contaminated water from the plant that was hit by a massive tsunami in 2011, are treated and purified, resulting in the ALPS-treated water.

Tritium is significantly diluted with seawater until it complies with safety standards, before being released into the sea.

Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco), the operator of the plant in Fukushima said on its website that the discharge of the ALPS treated water into the sea and the associated activities by Tepco, Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) and the Japanese government, are consistent with relevant international safety standards.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) concluded in its Comprehensive Report on the Safety Review of the ALPS Treated Water that the discharge of the ALPS treated water will have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment.

The launch of the Japan Food Export Platform recently, led by the Japanese embassy and Japan External Trade Organisation (Jetro), will also boost Japanese exports to Malaysia, he noted.

He said the Japan Food Export Platform will provide information on the Malaysian market including halal food and distribution channels for Japanese products in Malaysia. — Bernama