KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-afternoon, with the key index supported by bargain-hunting in selected heavyweight counters led by industrial and consumer stocks.

At 3pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) climbed 1.68 points to 1,442.28 from yesterday's closing of 1,440.60.

However, on the broader market, decliners beat gainers 423 to 313 while 439 counters were unchanged, 1,217 untraded and 24 others suspended. Turnover stood at 1.86 billion units worth RM937.59 million.

Advertisement

Among the heavyweights, PPB Group widened 20 sen to RM15.44 while Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM9.00 and RM4.17, respectively. CIMB added one sen to RM5.69 and Petronas Chemicals went up four sen to RM7.26.

Of the actives, CSH Alliance, Kanger and PUC stood at six sen, 14 sen and 5.5 sen, respectively, while Sarawak Consolidated dropped one sen to 53 sen and UEM Sunrise lost 3.5 sen to 78.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 3.81 points to 10,635.51, the FBMT 100 Index edged up 6.55 points to 10,310.85 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index expanded 4.46 points to 10,847.89.

Advertisement

The FBM 70 Index gave up 14.71 points to 14,007.96 and the FBM ACE Index fell 24.0 points to 5,025.59.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index was higher by 0.57 of-a-point to 172.43, the Consumer Products and Services Index put on 1.62 points to 553.11 and the Plantation Index rose 10.22 points to 6,885.70. The Energy Index climbed 1.87 points to 872.53 while the Financial Services Index slipped 4.05 points to 16,238.74. ― Bernama